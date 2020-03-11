Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending: Coachella Postponed

Trending: Coachella Postponed

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Coachella PostponedOrganizers of the Coachella are postponing the April event until October.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coachella 2020 Moves To October

Coachella 2020 Moves To OctoberAs a means to combat the spread of coronavirus... *Coachella* will move to a time slot in October...
Clash - Published Also reported by •MashableThe Verge


James Corden Suggests a Band for Coachella: The Cure

“Miley Virus,” “Justin Fever,” “the Flu Fighters,” and “Pandemic! at the Disco” will...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sassy_ct

💜 시티 💜 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Coachella postponed, BIGBANG fans now have to wait to see idols at music festival https://t.co/FeSTGLwmUC https://t.co… 45 minutes ago

SiachenStudios

Siachen Studios Coachella Festival Postponed to October Due To Coronavirus Fears @coachella #CoachellaCancelled #Coachella… https://t.co/6YXmvzawD3 1 hour ago

stellarmagazine

Stellar Magazine “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff,… https://t.co/NDN0HbnuEO 2 hours ago

jvnysvsa

JO RT @wonderpriscilla: - bye bye bernie is trending -coachella is postponed & the lineup is still unsure -businesses are shutting down & pe… 5 hours ago

wonderpriscilla

priscilly - bye bye bernie is trending -coachella is postponed & the lineup is still unsure -businesses are shutting down &… https://t.co/bulFxBUVHU 6 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Coachella postponed, BIGBANG fans now have to wait to see idols at music festival https://t.co/FeSTGLwmUC https://t.co/rMT2SKZ2Rm 8 hours ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Cornavirus: Coachella music festival postponed now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/6QuHvpZRNz https://t.co/RjKV8tWxgs 10 hours ago

ILoveMySteelers

We Can't Give A Rapist 4 More Years Coronavirus live updates: Coachella officially postponed until October https://t.co/GCiFICfXsP 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coachella in talks to be postponed due to coronavirus risk [Video]Coachella in talks to be postponed due to coronavirus risk

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States, concerns about the safety of large gatherings have begun to grow.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:03Published

SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow — with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide including dozens in Southern California — many event organizers have decided to cancel or..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.