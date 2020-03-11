Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York (state) > NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

Gov.

Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediaFrolic

MediaFrolic NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone. #coronavirus #NYC #NewYork #Mediafrolic https://t.co/dQwL9Eimb2 https://t.co/AWe4wWgB3b 34 minutes ago

HalfordRussell

Russell Halford RT @CONSMILITIA: Pretense for "Martial Law". Why we MUST revitalize the Constitutional MIlitia. Coronavirus NY News: Gov. Cuomo orders con… 2 hours ago

__RedLily__

🌺jess🌺 RT @washingtonpost: N.Y. governor orders coronavirus containment zone in New Rochelle, closing schools, businesses; National Guard to deliv… 3 hours ago

clintonkowach

Clinton Kowach RT @clintonkowach: Coronavirus NY News: Gov. Cuomo orders containment zone in New Rochelle, calls in National Guard https://t.co/kDyroZz9Pt… 5 hours ago

realhumanrights

R.E.A.L Human Rights #USA #NewYork - #NewRochelle - New York governor orders "containment zone", due to #COVID19 #Coronavirus infections… https://t.co/oaSlsNmXEr 5 hours ago

freedompeacejoy

Linda RT @lawyer4laws: Imagine if Pres. Trump or a Republican Governor called in the Nation Guard to control a #coronavirus outbreak? The Press,… 5 hours ago

clintonkowach

Clinton Kowach Coronavirus NY News: Gov. Cuomo orders containment zone in New Rochelle, calls in National Guard… https://t.co/kzAN3dKgpL 14 hours ago

missy1275

Missy1275* RT @EllenMignone: BREAKING: N.Y. governor orders coronavirus containment zone in New Rochelle, closing schools, businesses; National Guard… 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises California Gov. Newsom For Praising Him On Coronavirus Issue [Video]Trump Praises California Gov. Newsom For Praising Him On Coronavirus Issue

President Trump on Wednesday praised California Governor Gavin Newsome for praising his response to the coronavirus issue.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

New Rochelle Residents Bracing For Coronavirus Containment [Video]New Rochelle Residents Bracing For Coronavirus Containment

Of the more than 170 people who have contracted the coronavirus in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most cases are concentrated in New Rochelle. So he put part of the town under a one-mile..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.