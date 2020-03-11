Mark Wahlberg reportedly eyed for G.I. Joe reboot 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published Mark Wahlberg reportedly eyed for G.I. Joe reboot Mark Wahlberg has reportedly emerged as movie bosses' favourite to take over the lead role in a planned G.I. JOE reboot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this