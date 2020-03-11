Global  

New Rochelle Residents Bracing For Coronavirus Containment

Of the more than 170 people who have contracted the coronavirus in New York state, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says most cases are concentrated in New Rochelle.

So he put part of the town under a one-mile containment.

CBSN New York's John Dias has the latest.
