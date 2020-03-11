Global  

Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation

Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation

Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation

Willow Smith is set to lock herself in a box for 24 hours as part of an art installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).
