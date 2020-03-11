Global  

Madrid schools and universities closed due to coronavirus

Madrid schools and universities closed due to coronavirus

Madrid schools and universities closed due to coronavirus

Schools and universities were closed in Madrid on Wednesday as the government took measures to address the spread of the new coronavirus.

Hospitals were busy, with some people wearing masks on departing the Jimenez Diaz Hospital.
