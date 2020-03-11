Why ‘Social Distancing’ and Self-Quarantine Measures Save Lives During Coronavirus Outbreak 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:11s - Published Why ‘Social Distancing’ and Self-Quarantine Measures Save Lives During Coronavirus Outbreak With the coronavirus already in the U.S., here is why health officials say precautionary measures like self-quarantines and canceling large events can save lives. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Movie theaters in Seattle remain open amid new coronavirus outbreak; here are some of the safety measures they’re taking The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in people being more wary about going out in public, and public...

Seattle Times - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like