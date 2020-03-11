Mumbai people burn effigy of 'coronavirus monster' during Holi festival

Residents in Mumbai burned an effigy of a "coronavirus monster" as part of celebrations for the Hindu festival of Holi, to ward off further infection for the disease.

The effigy was burnt at Worli in Mumbai on March 9, 2020.

The effigy, which was shaped to be a giant blue demon, has been given the name "Coronasur", a pun on the name often given to monsters in ancient Hindu mythology.

In India, 42 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed so far, including a three-year-old child that tested positive.