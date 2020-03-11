Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Big B shares throwback pics of 'best Holi' celebrations

Big B shares throwback pics of 'best Holi' celebrations

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Big B shares throwback pics of 'best Holi' celebrations

Big B shares throwback pics of 'best Holi' celebrations

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic on Holi.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years.

#BigB #AmitabhBachchan #Holi #Holicelebration #bestholi #Bollywood

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Big B shares priceless Holi memories

Holi, the festival of hoy and colour is finally here. While the entire nation celebrates the festival...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Big B shares throwback pics of ‘best Holi’ celebrations https://t.co/Dn6cJ0a4Mr https://t.co/0CIvILOxVE 21 hours ago

VishnuS47793080

Vishnu Suthar RT @ABPNews: Holi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback PICS Of 'Best Holi' Celebrations #AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan #BigB #Holi2020 #H… 21 hours ago

NewsDra

DRA News Big B shares throwback pics of best Holi celebrations https://t.co/ZJ7gnXXOvs https://t.co/jwbxVgghTH 21 hours ago

ABPNews

ABP News Holi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback PICS Of 'Best Holi' Celebrations #AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan #BigB… https://t.co/cnv06GXBYW 22 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Big B shares throwback pics of 'best Holi' celebrations https://t.co/jaS8q9mdUR #news #headlines https://t.co/z4YXGlBM4A 1 day ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE #Bollywood veteran #AmitabhBachchan turned nostalgic on #Holi. The Bollywood actor took to #Instagram to share thro… https://t.co/aNfUYc0KMT 1 day ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pics of ‘best Holi’ celebrations https://t.co/rdOvntuhuQ 1 day ago

dt_next

DT Next Some of the photographs are from the famous #HoliCelebrations of yore at RK Studios with legendary actors Raj Kapoo… https://t.co/nswkk0JtEY 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.