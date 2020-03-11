Global  

First Premier League soccer match postponed for coronavirus

Reigning English soccer champions Manchester City has had its Premier League match with Arsenal called off due to fears over the coronavirus.

It&apos;s been revealed that several staff and players from the London team are now in self-isolation as a precaution.

Adam Reed reports.
