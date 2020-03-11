Global  

WEINSTEIN SENTENCING

Disgraced movie mogul harvey weinstein will be sentenced in new york city today?

For rape and criminal sex acts.... weinstein's lawyers have asked the court to consider his age and health?

Advocating for the minimum five year prison sentence.... weinstein faces as many as 29 years behind bars.... as



Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’ over sexual assault claims amid rape charge sentencing

WorldNews - Published

Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein sentencing, primary results: 5 things to know Wednesday

What's next after Joe Biden's big night, sentencing set for sex offender Harvey Weinstein and more...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



AliciaK78594734

Alicia K RT @mrchrisaddison: Asking for Weinstein’s “contribution to the film industry” to be taken into account at his sentencing is quite somethin… 4 seconds ago

SporePhd

Dr Lily Spore Phd RT @Variety: Weinstein victim tells judge at sentencing: "He crushed my spirit" https://t.co/2MxZV7vg3D 5 seconds ago

carlsl

carl obeyesekera RT @SkyNews: Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in wheelchair for landmark sentencing https://t.co/cDdslsl3u8 7 seconds ago

suemarietta

🍑$\/€ RT @B52Malmet: Sentencing today for #HarveyWeinstein - bet the courtroom will be packed despite social distancing recommendations. https:/… 17 seconds ago

rocketcitynow

RocketCityNow 2 accusers confront Harvey Weinstein in court ahead of sentencing https://t.co/zG6G09gU0z 25 seconds ago

filmfashiontv

@filmfashiontv RT @Variety: The Silence Breakers gather outside Harvey Weinstein's sentencing https://t.co/2MxZV7MQVb https://t.co/Hdzf3H0cow 27 seconds ago

drudgereportapp

Drudge Report App HARVEY AWAITS SENTENCING... DEVELOPING... https://t.co/oMNRwxkKij #drudge 28 seconds ago

catalystchanges

Catalysts for Change RT @Variety: Harvey Weinstein has arrived in a Manhattan courtroom for his sentencing on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape. P… 29 seconds ago


Harvey Weinstein To Learn His Fate [Video]Harvey Weinstein To Learn His Fate

Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges. This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case. CBSN New..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published

Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence [Video]Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence

Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges. This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case. CBS2's Reena..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published

