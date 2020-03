Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, ends 18 year-old journey with the Congress | Oneindia

IN A BIG JOLT TO THE CONGRESS PARTY, JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA JOINED THE BJP TODAY IN THE PRESENCE OF BJP PRESIDENT JP NADDA, ENDING HIS 18 YEAR-OLD JOURNEY IN THE CONGRESS.

FORMER RAJASTHAN CHIEF MINISTER AND BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY VICE PRESIDENT VASUNDHARA RAJE WELCOMED HER NEPHEW AND FORMER CONGRESS LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA INTO THE PARTY AND SAID SHE ADMIRED HIS STRENGTH OF CHARACTER AND COURAGE.

REACTING TO THE POLITICAL TURMOIL IN MADHYA PRADESH, SHIV SENA LEADER SANJAY RAUT EXPRESSED CONFIDENCE THAT HIS PARTY-LED MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT IS SAFE AND SAID THE MADHYA PRADESH VIRUS WILL NOT ENTER THE WESTERN STATE.

AS FINALLY A DISCUSSION ON THE DELHI VIOLENCE TOOK PLACE IN THE PARLIAMENT TODAY, BJP'S MEENAKSHI LEKHI SAID THAT SOME JUDGES THINK POLICE SHOULDN'T ACT UNTIL PROTESTS TURN VIOLENT AND OTHER NEWS