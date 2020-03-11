Global  

Cheltenham Festival-goers use hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down due to coronavirus concerns

Cheltenham Festival-goers are spotted using hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down from last year due to coronavirus concerns.

Cheltenham Racecourse has introduced 28 hand sanitiser boards around the course following government advice.

This footage was filmed on March 11.
