NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

Gov.

Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle.
SuzyQ_III

#WeAreQ RT @CONSMILITIA: Pretense for "Martial Law". Why we MUST revitalize the Constitutional MIlitia. Coronavirus NY News: Gov. Cuomo orders con… 38 minutes ago

clintonkowach

Clinton Kowach RT @clintonkowach: Coronavirus NY News: Gov. Cuomo orders containment zone in New Rochelle, calls in National Guard https://t.co/kDyroZz9Pt… 1 hour ago

realhumanrights

R.E.A.L Human Rights #USA #NewYork - #NewRochelle - New York governor orders "containment zone", due to #COVID19 #Coronavirus infections… https://t.co/oaSlsNmXEr 2 hours ago

freedompeacejoy

Linda RT @lawyer4laws: Imagine if Pres. Trump or a Republican Governor called in the Nation Guard to control a #coronavirus outbreak? The Press,… 2 hours ago

ntegekapaul

ntegeka paul RT @washingtonpost: N.Y. governor orders coronavirus containment zone in New Rochelle, closing schools, businesses; National Guard to deliv… 9 hours ago

clintonkowach

Clinton Kowach Coronavirus NY News: Gov. Cuomo orders containment zone in New Rochelle, calls in National Guard… https://t.co/kzAN3dKgpL 11 hours ago

missy1275

Missy1275* RT @EllenMignone: BREAKING: N.Y. governor orders coronavirus containment zone in New Rochelle, closing schools, businesses; National Guard… 13 hours ago

MoneyDiana

#FemalesInSTEM RT @ZackFinkNews: .@NYGovCuomo orders a containment zone around the City of New Rochelle, epicenter of the outbreak, as the novel #coronavi… 13 hours ago


Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile 'Containment Area'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a one-mile radius containment zone in New Rochelle to try to manage the spread of the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a one-mile radius containment zone in New Rochelle to try to manage the spread of the virus. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle.

The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:17Published

