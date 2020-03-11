Global  

Ivy League Cancels Conference Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus

Ivy League Cancels Conference Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus

The four-team tournaments were to be held Friday through Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Coronavirus update: Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments amid outbreak concerns

Regular season champions Yale (men's) and Princeton (women's) will earn NCAA Tournament bids
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesFOX SportsDaily CallerDenver PostReutersNewsday


Yale men, Princeton women get automatic NCAA berths as Ivy League cancels tournament

The Ivy League on Tuesday cancelled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns...
CBC.ca - Published


betusracing

BUSR Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments because of coronavirus...The Ivy League instead will award its… https://t.co/XKzgOsxiSU 15 minutes ago

theSkylerIrvine

Skyler Irvine Could be a big opportunity for a VR company to fast forward it’s cultural acceptance 5-10 years if they can capital… https://t.co/6I1MM6nfxo 39 minutes ago

ben_maitland

Ben Maitland RT @Sports1061RVA: Good Wednesday morning! SportsPhone with Big Al is live! @JeffWhiteUVa joins us now and "The Sunshine Boys" will be in s… 53 minutes ago

Sports1061RVA

Sports1061RVA Good Wednesday morning! SportsPhone with Big Al is live! @JeffWhiteUVa joins us now and "The Sunshine Boys" will be… https://t.co/hdn32JEiV2 59 minutes ago

GrowGirlathon

GROW Girlathon RT HuffPostWomen: It is the first Division I conference to take that step in fighting the deadly outbreak.… https://t.co/WZiS1aE0dE 6 hours ago

VISAAMERICAUS

Scott Podvin Coronavirus update: Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments amid outbreak concerns https://t.co/RlyG7IU4aK via @CBSSports 7 hours ago

erex1583

Eric Bates Way to screw seniors out of one last chance to play. It is a virus... the panic is getting out of hand. There is wa… https://t.co/Wwp8OAOIj9 9 hours ago

js_newswatch

JSOnline - NewsWatch The Ivy League has cancelled its basketball tournaments due to coronavirus fears. Yale and Princeton will get the… https://t.co/Cwzxpdcfvi 9 hours ago


Penn Basketball Coach Steve Donahue Reacts To Cancellation Of Ivy League Tournament [Video]Penn Basketball Coach Steve Donahue Reacts To Cancellation Of Ivy League Tournament

The tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:58Published

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

The conference tournaments were supposed to be held March 14 and March 15 in Cambridge, Mass.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16Published

