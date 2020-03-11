Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns Harvard University recently announced their decision to move undergraduate and graduate classes online. The decision is due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

