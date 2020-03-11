Global  

Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard University recently announced their decision to move undergraduate and graduate classes online.

The decision is due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States.
