Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:09s - Published Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world. Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean. 0

