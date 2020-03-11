Global  

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day.
Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests

By Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden swept to victories...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •ReutersJerusalem Post


Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Missouri

Missouri voters on Tuesday picked Joe Biden as their choice to face off against Republican President...
bizjournals - Published


liberrocky

Sympathy, Empathy, Dignity. RT @jtLOL: With Wins in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi, Biden Learns He's Running for President https://t.co/qLesljsqhi 16 seconds ago

SilvaTesa

tesa silva 🌊🌊🌊 RT @ursusmiratus: So apparently Bernie constantly attacking the Democratic Party as opposed to Donald Trump wasn't the right strategy for w… 27 seconds ago

actlightning

Indict Hillary ❌❌ Biden wins, Commie, not so much; Michigan & Missouri, say, "Suck Rocks" to Comrade Bernie https://t.co/alASqYIL8g… https://t.co/QvUqGhYh7c 45 seconds ago

verticalrepeat

Marginal Tax Rate 🆘🍑 RT @LibsInAmerica: With wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, Biden appears to be on an unstoppable march to the nomination https://… 51 seconds ago

JJMcC31

❌Prolife❌Patriot❌ RT @Mcphie00: Biden Wins Mississippi and Missouri Primaries. https://t.co/a2Iza9dMBK 1 minute ago

LedgeKing

Ledyard King Joe Biden racks up more big wins, making it almost impossible for Bernie Sanders to catch up https://t.co/BL6zWUQrlQ via ⁦@usatodayDC⁩ 1 minute ago

jacktwospooker

donna murray RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden's night so far: - He wins Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri - Andrew Yang endorses him - Biden is the de fac… 2 minutes ago

peterhbegley

Peter H. Begley RT @nprpolitics: Joe Biden scored big primary wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday, solidifying his position as the… 2 minutes ago


Joe Biden Scores Win In Michigan [Video]Joe Biden Scores Win In Michigan

Joe Biden scored a big win in Michigan’s Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday. The victory allows the former vice president to take another step toward the party’s presidential nomination...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden’s Big Night [Video]Biden’s Big Night

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored major primary victories in states including Michigan and Mississippi.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:25Published

