Wednesday morning forecast 3/11/2020

Wednesday morning forecast 3/11/2020

Wednesday morning forecast 3/11/2020

As that same tropical storm hugs the coastline, we'll continue to see active weather today, though not as intense.

Expect scattered showers and the threat of isolated thunderstorms all day, with the wettest spot in the county once again being Frazier Park and the Grapevine.
