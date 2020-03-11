Kourtney Kardashian has double therapy sessions

Global  

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she has double sessions of therapy every week to help her with her anxiety.
Kourtney Kardashian attends therapy sessions to curb anxiety [Video]Kourtney Kardashian attends therapy sessions to curb anxiety

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been devoted to working on her mental health for the last three years and she has learned valuable coping skills to help her face personal struggles,..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:35Published

Kourtney Kardashian feels most desirable when she's naked [Video]Kourtney Kardashian feels most desirable when she's naked

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she feels at her most desirable when she's naked.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

