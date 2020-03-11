Golden Apple Award - Vicky Tillman, Davis Elementary

Tillman had a great kindergarten teacher when she was a child.

That inspired to go into the profession.

The davis elementary school educator loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.

She always wanted to help young children.

Her passion has earned her this week's golden apple award.

Natural sound: hey!

Hello!

On behalf of food city and news channel 12 i would like to present you this golden apple award.

Oh my goodness!

Teachers award.

Oh my god.

Congratulations miss tillman.

Charity: miss tillman is very special to us.

She's the kindergarten lead teacher and she looks at every child and tries to find a specific thing that they need.

And she asks for those things and makes sure that she takes care of every child in her classroom.

Natural sound: what is data?

Information, information.

Vicky: well i am a wife and mom.

I have two daughters.

And i've been a kindergarten teacher a teacher for about 22 years.

Natural sound: data is information so the information we want to find out is how many shapes... vicky: i always wanted to teach the younger kids from the very beginning.

I had a great kindergarten teacher when i was a little girl.

And she was always fun and exciting and made me want to do the same thing.

Which i did not even know that until i got older and started thinking about it.

Charity: she treats them like they are her own.

She loves on them.

She protects them.

And she keeps in contact with her parents and knows what the parents needs are for their kids.

Natural sound: ok go across to 5, and 6... vicky: this year i am full of boys.

They have the best personalities and they are energetic and they keep me on my toes.

I don't have boys of my own.

My kids are girls.

So they are interesting.

They are a lot of fun.

They all come in at different levels and at different places.

So it's my job to find out where they are and how far i can move them in the nine or 10 months that i have them.

I wanted a job that was good for having a family.

And that was my first motivation for coming into teaching.

But as my family has grown i stayed in teaching because i love this job and i love these kids.

It's always good to be recognized because it's a hard job.

And it's a hard job at school, sometimes after school, sometimes on the weekends.

So it's really great when people noticed that you are working hard and love their kids and want the best for them.

They call me mama sometimes by accident but i love it.

And i wouldn't trade it for anything.

