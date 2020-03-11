Alex Rodriguez Jokes About Royal NDA With Meghan and Harry 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published Alex Rodriguez Jokes About Royal NDA With Meghan and Harry Alex Rodriguez has now joked about a double date that required an NDA. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what could be a royal NDA. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this TedaBear #Yeshua #StandwithTrump #BigRedWaveNow🎅 @scottfreeanon @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse @YouTube Alex Rodriguez Jokes He 'Signed an NDA' When Asked About Hangi… https://t.co/REdJq0OnDN 6 days ago