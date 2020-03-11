Global  

This Day in History: First Cases Reported in Deadly Influenza Pandemic

This Day in History: First Cases Reported in Deadly Influenza Pandemic March 11, 1918 Private Albert Glitchell reported flu-like symptoms at the Fort Riley hospital in Kansas.

Hours later, more than 100 soldiers on the base would report symptoms. The virulent influenza would spread to other army bases, prisons and then across the Atlantic, where World War I continued to rage.

The virus came to be known as Spanish flu.

The influenza was responsible for eight million deaths in Spain.

Even after the end of the war, Spanish flu continued to wreak international havoc.

28 percent of Americans would become infected.

675,000 Americans died.

Worldwide, deaths due to the Spanish flu pandemic are estimated between 20 and 50 million.
