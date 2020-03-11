Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments.

India endured a highly dissatisfying tour to New Zealand where they lost ODI and Test series despite began the tour by winning the T20I series 5-0.

South Africa, on the other hand, had beaten Australia 3-0 in the ODI series after losing the T20I series 2-1.

So, how the teams will approach the first ODI?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyTeam_11

MyTeam11 Can Team India crush away South Africa in 1st ODI? Checkout match preview here- https://t.co/FZaSUm5J63 #ODISeries… https://t.co/GWaZkZldyL 2 hours ago

kultejas18

TEJAS D KULKARNI IND vs SA 1st odi match preview: IND vs SA: Team India balanced with Pandya's return, new start from South Africa –… https://t.co/pgSRSQyrXH 4 hours ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @NewsNationTV: After the drubbing in New Zealand, Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team aim for redemption against a buoyant @OfficialCSA. T… 5 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation After the drubbing in New Zealand, Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team aim for redemption against a buoyant… https://t.co/QlQ4YvMySt 7 hours ago

Cricket_World

Cricket World The determining factor will be whether or not South Africa are able to carry momentum from the Australia ODIs again… https://t.co/cej3TYSSfj 23 hours ago

CricSites

CricSites - Cricket News India vs South Africa: When & where will be played 1st ODI? Full Details : https://t.co/HbAhjiyMay 23 hours ago

bettingappscom

Bettingapps After being critical of Kohli vs New Zealand, @cricket_badger reveals his thoughts & predictions for the up & comin… https://t.co/vt932SkMgD 1 day ago

musuj07

Sujata Mukhopadhyay Best of luck Team India ! Enjoy playing every minute of the game like all of you do ... & Keep inspiring us ! https://t.co/zycysnsnwD 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

KULDEEP YADAV REVEALS TEAM INDIA MISSES MS DHONI | Oneindia News [Video]KULDEEP YADAV REVEALS TEAM INDIA MISSES MS DHONI | Oneindia News

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has once again highlighted the position former skipper MS Dhoni has in the Indian set-up. The chinaman feels while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been performing well behind..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published

Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel [Video]Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel

Former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has replaced MSK Prasad as the chief of the BCCI selection panel. Former pacer Harvinder Singh has also joined the panel as replacement for Gagan Khoda. CAC member..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.