INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START

India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments.

India endured a highly dissatisfying tour to New Zealand where they lost ODI and Test series despite began the tour by winning the T20I series 5-0.

South Africa, on the other hand, had beaten Australia 3-0 in the ODI series after losing the T20I series 2-1.

So, how the teams will approach the first ODI?