Chicago Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Chicago Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Chicago Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Chicago's downtown St.

Patrick's Day parade has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Katie Johnston reports.
