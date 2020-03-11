Global  

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic party has also said the next debate between the Biden and Sanders would have no audience.

The race for the presidential nomination has narrowed to a 2-way contest between Biden and Sanders.
Recent related news from verified sources

Despite virus risk, Democratic presidential candidates keep up campaigns for now

As the coronavirus hits more states, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Sunday his...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Reuters



