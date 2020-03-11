Tessa Thompson Shares Her Style Inspirations with Power Stylists 2020 Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald | Fishing for Answers 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 03:23s - Published Tessa Thompson Shares Her Style Inspirations with Power Stylists 2020 Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald | Fishing for Answers Tessa Thompson Shares Her Style Inspirations with Power Stylists 2020 Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald | Fishing for Answers