Writing on 'Bachelor' contestant's hand sparks social media debate

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Last night, the penultimate episode of Peter Weber’s “Bachelor” season aired, and it was certifiably nuts.

The second of the two remaining contestants — 23-year-old Madison Prewett — literally walked off the show.

However, shortly before Prewett dipped, viewers were able to catch a glimpse of what appeared to be a bit of writing on her left hand.

Many took to Twitter to speculate, with one user guessing the mysterious ink might be a message scrawled in sharpie.

Another posited that it might be a bar entry stamp.

A later shot of Prewett’s hand reveals that part of the writing says “Proverbs,” a book of the Old Testament — a clear nod to the contestant’s Christian faith.

It appears that Prewett, who works as a foster parent recruiter, has “Proverbs 31:8” written in her Instagram bio.

Her chosen verse reads, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute”.

— leading us to believe she may have written the message on her hand as a reminder of her beliefs
