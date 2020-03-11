Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:11s - Published

Writing on 'Bachelor' contestant's hand sparks social media debate

Last night, the penultimate episode of Peter Weber’s “Bachelor” season aired, and it was certifiably nuts.

The second of the two remaining contestants — 23-year-old Madison Prewett — literally walked off the show.

However, shortly before Prewett dipped, viewers were able to catch a glimpse of what appeared to be a bit of writing on her left hand.

Many took to Twitter to speculate, with one user guessing the mysterious ink might be a message scrawled in sharpie.

Another posited that it might be a bar entry stamp.

A later shot of Prewett’s hand reveals that part of the writing says “Proverbs,” a book of the Old Testament — a clear nod to the contestant’s Christian faith.

It appears that Prewett, who works as a foster parent recruiter, has “Proverbs 31:8” written in her Instagram bio.

Her chosen verse reads, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute”.

— leading us to believe she may have written the message on her hand as a reminder of her beliefs