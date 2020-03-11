Corbyn: Public services are ‘on their knees’

Global  

Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed the steps designed to head off any economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

During his Budget response, the Labour Leader said the UK was going into the crisis with public services "on their knees" and an economy that was "flat-lining".

