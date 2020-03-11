Education council in Georgia decide to extend school holidays amid coronavirus outbreak

The Inter-Agency Coordination Council on Coronavirus, led by the Prime Minister, held its next meeting today (March 11) and made new decisions within the framework of preventive measures.

Namely, the decisions are the following: vacations announced in educational institutions across Georgia have been extended until April 1 this year.

Daycare centres will be closed for people with special needs until April 1.

Spring recruitment for compulsory military service has been postponed until April 13.