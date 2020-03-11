Global  

Listeria Outbreak Linked To Recalled Mushrooms

Listeria Outbreak Linked To Recalled MushroomsFour people have died from listeria linked to enoki mushrooms.
Listeria Outbreak Due to Contaminated Enoki Mushrooms [Video]Listeria Outbreak Due to Contaminated Enoki Mushrooms

There has been a recall on Enoki mushrooms from Sun Hong Foods after two of their samples tested positive for listeria, infecting 36 people in 17 states. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

4 Dead, 30 Sick From Listeria Outbreak [Video]4 Dead, 30 Sick From Listeria Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a deadly listeria outbreak. The dangerous outbreak is linked to mushrooms imported from South Korea. According to UPI, the outbreak has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

