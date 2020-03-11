Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:55s - Published Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is not delighted to be playing the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen without fans. 0

