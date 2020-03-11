|
23ABC Weather | Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
23ABC Weather | Wednesday, March 11, 2020
As that same tropical storm hugs the coastline, we'll continue to see active weather today, though not as intense.
Expect scattered showers and the threat of isolated thunderstorms all day, with the wettest spot in the county once again being Frazier Park and the Grapevine.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|We will be bringing you all the latest news, weather, traffic and travel throughout the day
The Sentinel Stoke - Published Also reported by •Staffordshire Newsletter
|It is going to be a warm day for most of South Africa, but very hot for the central interior and...
News24 - Published Also reported by •CBS 2
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
9 A.M. Weather Report
Riley O’Connor reports, a cloudy day Wednesday, with some partial sunshine (2:31). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 11, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:31Published
Wednesday morning forecast 3/11/2020
As that same tropical storm hugs the coastline, we'll continue to see active weather today, though not as intense. Expect scattered showers and the threat of isolated thunderstorms all day, with the..
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:11Published
|