Two coronavirus cases in Michigan CORONAVIRUS IN MICHIGANGOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMERANNOUNCING MICHIGAN HAS TWOCONFIRMED CASES OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.THEY'RE BOTH IN THE DETROITAREA.HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW RIGHT NOWONE CASE IS IN OAKLAND COUNTY,THE OTHER IN WAYNE COUNTYTHE PATIENT IN WAYNE COUNTY IS AMAN, AND IS UNDER ISOLATION.HE HAS A HISTORY OF DOMESTICTRAVEL.THE OAKLAND COUNTY PATIENT IS AWOMAN, AND RECENTLY TRAVELEDINTERNATIONALLY.WE DON'T KNOW THE EXACT CITIESOF WHERE THE PATIENTS LIVED.BOTH CASES WERE TESTED BY THESTATE LAB.THEY STILL NEED TO GO TO THEC-D-C FOR OFFICIAL CONFIRMATIO