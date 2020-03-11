Global  

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend reportedly died this week.
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



RT @NYDailyNews: Floyd Mayweather's former girlfriend, Josie Harris, who also shares three children with the boxer, was reportedly found de… 59 minutes ago

