Listeria Outbreak Due to Contaminated Enoki Mushrooms

Listeria Outbreak Due to Contaminated Enoki Mushrooms

Listeria Outbreak Due to Contaminated Enoki Mushrooms

There has been a recall on Enoki mushrooms from Sun Hong Foods after two of their samples tested positive for listeria, infecting 36 people in 17 states.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
Recent related news from verified sources

Listeria outbreak: Four dead and two miscarriages in potential infection from recalled enoki mushrooms

Four people have died and another 30 have been hospitalised with listeria, after eating what...
Independent - Published

Enoki mushrooms recalled after deadly listeria outbreak

36 people across 17 states have been infected and at least 30 people have been hospitalized.
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Listeria Outbreak Linked To Recalled Mushrooms [Video]Listeria Outbreak Linked To Recalled Mushrooms

Four people have died from listeria linked to enoki mushrooms.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:20Published

4 Dead, 30 Sick From Listeria Outbreak [Video]4 Dead, 30 Sick From Listeria Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a deadly listeria outbreak. The dangerous outbreak is linked to mushrooms imported from South Korea. According to UPI, the outbreak has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

