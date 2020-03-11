City of Biggs moves forward with Butte County Sheriff's Office

Of delaware.

Now an update from the city of biggs as the city council considers changing law enforcement service providers.

City manager mark sorensen tells action news now the city council tonight voted unanimously to authorize the mayor and city administrator to sign an agreement for law enforcement services with the butte county sheriff for 19 years the city had a contract with gridley police to provide law enforcement.

The cost is expected to be slightly more than the 500- thousand dollars the city was paying gridley p-d.

Sorensen says eventually, the sheriff's office will likely establish an office in the biggs city hall.

No word yet on when the transition will take place.