Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICAN CAPTAIN, QUINTON DE KOCK, SAYING: "We have been tested obviously on our way in here.

So, I think, we will still shine the ball.

I think our doctors…our team doctors and management have (has) made sure that we are all fit and do not have coronavirus.

So we will tend to that… we will still keep the ball shining." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) INDIAN CRICKETER, BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR, SAYING: "If we don't use the saliva then the ball will not shine, we will be smashed… and then you will say that we didn't bowl well.

We don't know about that… but yes, whatever they (South African Team) have said it has a valid point.

Let's see… we have a doctor with us, we will have a meeting today and whatever instructions they will give us… whatever best we could do along with using saliva, we could ignore.

I mean it all depends upon the doctor… whatever will be instructed in the meeting, we will follow that." 4.

STORY: South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock on Wednesday (March 11) said they will go ahead and shine the ball with saliva to garner swing despite coronavirus concerns.

De Kock made the comments ahead of their first one-day international match in the picturesque town of Dharamsala.

He said the visitors went through checking upon their arrival and the squad was fit and healthy.

Meanwhile, hosts India said they would take a decision on using saliva after consulting the team physio.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has reached some 80 nations with more new cases now reported outside China where the flu-like illness first emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Thursday's (March 12) match in Dharamsala is followed by a meeting on Sunday in Lucknow and next Wednesday in Kolkata.

The virus has killed more than 4,000, most of them in China.

It has infected more than 114,000 people globally with India reporting over 50 confirmed cases.