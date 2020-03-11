Global  

Ministers and advisors arrive for Cobra meeting





Ministers and advisors have arrived at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting to discuss the government’s response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Government resists cancelling sports events following Cobra meeting on Covid-19

Cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”, the Culture Secretary has said, as the Prime Minister gathered ministers for an emergency Cobra..

Ministers arrive for Cobra meeting at the Cabinet Office

Ministers and advisors have arrived at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting which is being chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Report by Blairm. Like..

