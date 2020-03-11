Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anthony S. Fauci > U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress "we will see more cases" of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed to contain the epidemic.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AT THE U.S. NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH ANTHONY FAUCI, SAYING: "We will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now." That was the stark assessment from a top U.S. health official on Wednesday about the coronavirus epidemic spreading across the country on Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health testified before a Congressional panel as number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. crossed 1,000.

That's according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AT THE U.S. NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH ANTHONY FAUCI, SAYING: "Bottom line, it's going to get worse." So far the illness has killed 29 people in the U.S. On Tuesday, New Jersey's lieutenant governor said the state saw its first fatality, a 69-year-old man who was hospitalized last week.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW JERSEY LT.

GOV.

SHEILA OLIVER, SAYING: "We are sad to report that one of these newly reported patients has passed away." In neighboring New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the national guard would deploy this week to deliver food and support a 1-mile containment zone around the town of New Rochelle, which Cuomo called a "hot spot" for the coronavirus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "Schools within that area will be closed for two weeks.

We'll go in, we'll clean the schools and assess the situation.

[flash] This will be a period of disruption for that community." Parents are scrambling.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TAHANI OLIVER BATISTA, SAYING: "I don't know what I'm gonna do with my kids for two weeks." The hardest-hit region of the U.S. is Washington State, which as of Wednesday had seen 23 deaths from the virus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WASHINGTON STATE GOVERNOR JAY INSLEE, SAYING: "In seven or eight weeks there could be 64,000 people infected in the state of Washington if we don't somehow slow down this epidemic." Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced new rules for nursing homes and said the state would expand unemployment benefits for those unable to work.

Most of Washington's cases center around one elder-care facility, where nineteen residents have died.

The elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are among the most vulnerable to the disease.

Two other Washington nursing homes reported cases on Tuesday.

The CEO of Josephine Caring Centers said it was now on lockdown.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JOSEPHINE CARING CENTERS CEO TERRY ROBERTSON, SAYING: "No visitors, no consultants, and no families.

And I can tell you that's incredibly tough for families.

You know, I had a lady in my lobby crying yesterday because she couldn't see her husband who she's been married to for 64 years." More than 116,000 people have contracted the coronavirus worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 4,000 people have died.



Recent related news from verified sources

China reports no locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside Hubei

Mainland China, outside Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Top U.S. public health official expects coronavirus outbreak to worsen

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak is likely to get worse, the country's top public health official said...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoremusJ

Doremus Jessup RT @guardian: US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/AxGAefuTsn 54 seconds ago

guardian

The Guardian US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/AxGAefuTsn 1 minute ago

LMistereo

langelo mistereo US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/7JnKfDR6fB 17 minutes ago

ArielBlocker

DrugDesigns US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/ijEYSbGyqY 18 minutes ago

ordinaryfaces

The Daily Outsider US #coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/8a1KZkgj4q 23 minutes ago

ClaudineR66

WAKE UP AMERICA US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/cjqc5cOgWJ 29 minutes ago

WhiteRabbit963

White Rabbit 🍥 CDC official warns Americans it's not a question of if coronavirus will spread, but when - CNN https://t.co/5U4yMYzc0v 1 day ago

christinalobert

chrischris More coronavirus cases expected in Catalonia in coming days, warns health official https://t.co/egcYkoh5SQ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse' [Video]U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress &quot;we will see more cases&quot; of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

U.S. coronavirus outbreak expected to worsen: official [Video]U.S. coronavirus outbreak expected to worsen: official

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak is likely to get worse, the country’s top public health official said on Tuesday, as the top Democrat in the Senate said the country is &quot;far behind&quot; in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.