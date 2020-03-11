Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks In trading on Wednesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Vivint Smart Home, up about 11.9% and shares of Advanced Disposal Services down about 0.1% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks In trading on Wednesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Vivint Smart Home, up about 11.9% and shares of Advanced Disposal Services down about 0.1% on the day. Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Stealthgas, trading higher by about 7% and Dorian LPG, trading higher by about 2.6% on Wednesday.





