Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.4%.

Leading the group were shares of Vivint Smart Home, up about 11.9% and shares of Advanced Disposal Services down about 0.1% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Stealthgas, trading higher by about 7% and Dorian LPG, trading higher by about 2.6% on Wednesday.




