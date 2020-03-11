Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson

TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson

TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson

A South African woman is being called Scarlett Johansson’s “twin” after going viral for emulating many of the movie star’s most famous roles.

Kaylee Petrus, a TikTok user from Cape Town, shared a clip responding to commenters on her videos who had said she resembled the “Avengers” actress.

“A lot of you guys say I look like …” the on-screen caption of Petrus’ video reads before she strikes a series of poses... that resemble a number of Johansson’s most famous roles from movies.

The striking comparison was then shared on Twitter, where it’s received more than 9 million views in just four days.

Petrus’s video drew praise and admiration from thousands of social media users, who called her a “W.O.C.” (woman of color) version of Johansson.

Johansson has previously faced backlash for portraying non-white and non-cis-gendered characters.

In 2017, she portrayed a Japanese woman in the movie “Ghost in the Shell” .

And In 2018, she accepted a role as a transgender man in the movie “Rub & Tug,” a project she ultimately left amid public outrage
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InTheKnow

In The Know TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson https://t.co/0MwgZ4dfsd 19 hours ago

ITKPopCulture

In The Know Pop Culture TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson https://t.co/5BljCjfEm4 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.