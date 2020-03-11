Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Denver Catholic Archdiocese Makes Changes For Coronavirus

Denver Catholic Archdiocese Makes Changes For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Denver Catholic Archdiocese Makes Changes For CoronavirusThe changes include swapping out holy water for hand sanitizer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave [Video]Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:20Published

Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization says it's still on [Video]Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization says it's still on

Parents are left questioning the definition of the word "canceled" following an email they received about a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.