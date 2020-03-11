Global  

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Heads To DC

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Heads To DC

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Heads To DC

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is on his way to Washington DC to talk about the coronavirus to federal officials and representatives of cruise line industries.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Expected To Sign State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to sign a state of emergency Wednesday night in an effort...
cbs4.com - Published

Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Despite concerns over the coronavirus and the upcoming Ultra Music Festival, the show will go on,...
cbs4.com - Published


Space_Cadet007

Mastermind😎 RT @fox_sheldon: #MiamiDade Mayor Carlos Gimenez just flew into MIA from Washington DC and says effective tomorrow, he is declaring a state… 40 minutes ago

GlennToby

Dr. GlennToby 👉🏽Join ME @glenntoby CEO Pandwe Gibson, Mayor of Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez and 50 Speakers & 40 Exhibitors… https://t.co/er9jwH1TkK 52 minutes ago

jbyonan

James RT @CBSMiami: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Signs State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus https://t.co/DFvV8tUPTZ 2 hours ago

AngieeMeow

𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕔𝕒 ℂ𝕚𝕗𝕦𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕤🌙 RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: Mayor Gimenez is expected to sign state of emergency declaration for Miami-Dade tonight https://t.co/HvouOS0K… 3 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Signs State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus https://t.co/DFvV8tUPTZ 3 hours ago


