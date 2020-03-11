Global  

Drive-Up Testing Begins At Colorado Department Of Public Health In Lowry

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Drive-Up Testing Begins At Colorado Department Of Public Health In LowryThe testing for coronavirus at the drive up location begins Wednesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Out-of-state visitor tests positive for COVID-19 in Colorado's first case

An out-of-state visitor to Summit County became the first person in Colorado to test positive for...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

AvidRea57620154

AvidReader RT @Joe_Leistman: Colorado State of Emergency! Drive up Testing begins in Denver in 30 minutes! This is how it should be! 9 minutes ago

Joe_Leistman

Joe leistman Colorado State of Emergency! Drive up Testing begins in Denver in 30 minutes! This is how it should be! 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

445 people quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure [Video]445 people quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure

The number of people currently under quarantine over possible exposure to the coronavirus nearly doubled since last week, according to an update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:57Published

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S. [Video]How the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

SEATTLE — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic. Health officials in U.S. have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published

