Dramatic drone footage captures gusts of wind blowing sand over UK beach

Dramatic drone footage captures gusts of wind blowing sand over UK beach

Dramatic drone footage captures gusts of wind blowing sand over UK beach

Drone footage of Northern Ireland's Castlerock beach captures the moment 25 mph gusts of wind blew sand over the beach creating the illusion that the ground was moving.

This footage was filmed on March 10.
