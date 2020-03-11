445 people quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:57s - Published 445 people quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure The number of people currently under quarantine over possible exposure to the coronavirus nearly doubled since last week, according to an update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

445 people quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure SERA: AS WE SEE MORE NUMBERS OFCASES OF CORONAVIRUS GOING UP,WE ARE SEEING MORE MASSACHUSETTSRESIDENTS NEEDING TO BE UNDERQUARANTINE.THE LATEST FIGURES WERE REVEALEDABOUT AN HOUR AGO.MORE THAN A THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVEBEEN SUBJECT TO QUARANTINE ANDTHAT INCLUDES THOSE WHO ARE ILLAND THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN EXPOSED638 HAVE COMPLETED THE TWO-WEEKISOLATION PERIOD BUT AS OF RIGHTNOW THERE ARE 445 PEOPLE WHO AREUNDERGOING SELF QUARANTINE ANDWILL LIKELY SEE THESE NUMBERSRISE AS THE STATE CONFRONTSCORONAVIRUS.







