Coronavirus Update: MSU Suspends In-Person Classes Until April 20

Coronavirus Update: MSU Suspends In-Person Classes Until April 20

Coronavirus Update: MSU Suspends In-Person Classes Until April 20

Michigan State University announced Wednesday it is suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, seminars and classrooms and moving coursework to virtual instruction until April 20.

Katie Johnston reports.
