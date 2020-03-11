Global  

All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus

All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus

All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus

All three of the St.

Patrick's Day parades in Chicago this weekend, as well as the dyeing of the Chicago River, have been postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.
