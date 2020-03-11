All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:10s - Published All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus All three of the St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago this weekend, as well as the dyeing of the Chicago River, have been postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Julia A. Kalish Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades and the city’s iconic river dyeing have been postponed amid coronavirus concern… https://t.co/BDYdeI1x7m 5 minutes ago Melissa Berman Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades, festivities postponed this weekend amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/nglmECVjSB 20 minutes ago Charles Edward *St Patrick’s day parades and dyeing of the river will be postponed* Me: Alright boys, we’re dyeing the mf’ing ice… https://t.co/kCHGEGmn4Y 29 minutes ago Kate Kysor RT @NYDailyNews: UPDATE: St. Patrick’s Day parades canceled in Chicago, Pittsburgh, postponed in D.C. https://t.co/XoMLVwzelK 44 minutes ago Deb Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades, festivities postponed this weekend amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/vhOqrqsvmb 47 minutes ago Chicago NewsChannel Chicago News Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parades, Festivities Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns… https://t.co/olZEbssoyh 1 hour ago Rick Ahhhhhh NOooooo Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parades, Festivities Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/vnr5fETgBQ 1 hour ago John Dunlevy RT @KristenThometz: All Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades -- downtown, South Side and Northwest Side -- postponed due to novel coronavirus… 1 hour ago