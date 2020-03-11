Dick's Sporting Good To Close Hunting Departments now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:20s - Published Dick's Sporting Good To Close Hunting Departments The sporting goods chain said it will close the hunting department and will take guns off store shelves.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Dick's to expand its removal of hunting department to more stores Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. will accelerate plans to remove the hunting departments from stores, with...

bizjournals - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like