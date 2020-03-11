Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dick's Sporting Good To Close Hunting Departments

Dick's Sporting Good To Close Hunting Departments

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Dick's Sporting Good To Close Hunting Departments

Dick's Sporting Good To Close Hunting Departments

The sporting goods chain said it will close the hunting department and will take guns off store shelves.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dick's to expand its removal of hunting department to more stores

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. will accelerate plans to remove the hunting departments from stores, with...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gypsy9111

G. Nelson Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop selling firearms at more than half its stores, its latest step to scale back its gun… https://t.co/tINVq73y6u 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.